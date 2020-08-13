Paris Saint-Germain produced a remarkable comeback in their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash against Atlanta on Wednesday night to win 2-1 and enter the last-four for the first time since 1995. Eric Choupo-Moting scored the winner in the third minute of the injury time ending Atlanta’s fairy-tale run in the competition. Also Read - Kylian Mbappe Injury Update: Will he Play PSG vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final?

However, for the majority of the night, it was Atlanta who looked all set to make the semifinals thanks to a first-half strike from Mario Pasalic. The Italian team held onto their slim lead in the one-legged tie till the 90th minute when Marquinhos fired home the equaliser for PSG.

The gamble to play Kylian Mbappe who was nursing a sprained ankle, paid off as he teed off Choupo-Moting who slid to send the ball inside the net.

PSG star Neymar, the most expensive footballer in the world, was guilty of missing several chances but he completed a record-equalling 16 dribbles against Atlanta.

“It’s a great night but it was very difficult,” Neymar was quoted as saying by Goal.com. “We knew that Atalanta were a great team, who played well all season and were the surprise team in this competition We never thought about elimination and we never thought of going home. No one is going to take my mind off the fact that I want to go to the final.”

“It was a great match, difficult, another awaits us. We will have to sort out some things to make another great match,” Neymar added.

Mbappe thanked his medical staff for the miraculous recovery “You don’t talk to me about pain,” he tweeted after the match. “A big thank you to the medical staff for getting me back on my feet, no one believed it except us. Congratulations to the whole group, we want to get this one.”

PSG will next face either Atletico Madrid or RB Leipzig in the semifinals next week.