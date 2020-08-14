German club RB Leipzig continued their rapid rise into the top echelons of European football reaching their maiden UEFA Champions League semifinals just nine years after being formed. Leipzig defeated three-time runners-up Atletico Madrid 2-1 thanks to a late winner from their American recruit Adam Tyler. Also Read - RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming Champions League: All You Need to Know

After a goalless first half, Daniel Olmo had given Leipzig the lead five minutes after the break to make it 1-0. Atletico were typically playing a defensive game but the introduction of Joao Felix brought much needed improvement in their performance with the Portuguese winning them a penalty after being fouled inside the box.

Felix converted the spot-kick in the 71st minute to bring his side to level terms but two minutes before the full-time, as Atletico sat back, Leipzig struck through Tyler whose deflected shot evaded Jan Oblak sending the German side into frenzy.

Leipzig will next face French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the last-four stage.

Manager Julian Nagelsmann praised his wards. “I’m not going to say anything about the title. But of course, we do want to reach the final now. That’s just normal, I think. If we get there, we can speak about other things,” he was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

“The team as a whole beat Tottenham [in the last 16] before and now Atletico. It’s not about duels between coaches – not against (Jose) Mourinho, not against (Diego) Simeone and now not against (PSG coach Thomas) Tuchel either. It is a team game and the guys did brilliantly today,” he added.

On the other hand, Atletico manager Diego Simeone accepted it was a difficult game and acknowledged the superiority of their opponents.

“We gave it everything we had,” he told Movistar. “It was difficult for us to win the duels and they were faster. It has been a long year, with those 60 days off. Then there was pressure coming back to the Champions League. We had one week off then back to training.”

“We haven’t been able to play the way we wanted. I liked Leipzig. They had great determination, enthusiasm and freshness. That cost us. There are no excuses,” he added.