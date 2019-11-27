A roundup of the Tuesday night’s Champions League clashes that saw the likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur among others punching their tickets for the knockout stage.

Red Star 0-6 Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski created history scoring the fastest quadruple in Champions League, taking just 14 minutes and 31 seconds to net four goals. Leon Goretzka and Corentin Tolisso were the other two scorers as a manger-less Bayern completed a 6-0 rout of Red Star as they qualified as the Group B winners.

Juventus 1-0 Atletico Madrid

Paulo Dybala’s stunning freekick has given Juventus a guaranteed top-spot finish in Group D as they beat Atletico Madrid. The Italian giants had already qualified for the next stage but Atletico will now have to wait to book their berth but need to beat Lokomotiv Moscow next month to progress.

Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 Olympiacos

In his first game in charge at home, Jose Mourinho saw his side engineer a stunning comeback from two goals down to beat Olympiacos 4-2 and qualify for the last-16. Youssef El Arabi and Ruben Semedo stunned the home fans with a strike each to give the visitors a 2-0 lead after 30 minute. Before the half-time, Dele Alli pulled one back to reignite Tottenham’s bid and then Harry Kane took over in the second half with a brace to complete the turnaround.

Real Madrid 2-2 Paris Saint Germain

In a highly entertaining clash, PSG came back from two goals down to return home with a 2-2 draw against Real Madrid. Both the teams have made it through to the knockouts with PSG ensuring a top spot in Group A. Through Karim Benzema, Real had taken a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute which their French recruit doubled it 11 minutes before the regulation time. However, Kylian Mbappe struck two minutes back before Pablo Sarabia completed the comeback.

Manchester City 1-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Galatasary 1-1 Club Brugge

Atlanta 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb

Lokomotiv Moscow 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen