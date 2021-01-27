A day after sacking Frank Lampard, Chelsea have confirmed they have appointed German Thomas Tuchel as the new manager. Tuchel’s first task is to revive the plunging fortunes of The Blues who are sitting eighth in the Premier League points table. Also Read - Man United vs Sheffield United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Men Suffer Shock 2-1 Defeat at Old Trafford

The 47-year-old has signed a contract for 18 months with an option of extension and will be the first German to manage Chelsea. His previous assignment was managing French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Gemrain whom he guided to to four major honours and the Champions League final during his tenure.

"We all have the greatest respect for Frank Lampard's work and the legacy he created at Chelsea. At the same time, I cannot wait to meet my new team and compete in the most exciting league in football. I am grateful to now be part of the Chelsea family – it feels amazing!," Tuchel said after his appointment.

“I would like to thank Chelsea FC for their confidence in me and my staff,” he added.

Before joining PSG, Tuchel spent seven seasons coaching in the Bundesliga where he managed Mainz and Borussia Dortmund. At Stamford Bridge, he will be reunited with Christian Pulisic and Thiago Silva who he coached during his spells in Dortmund and Paris respectively.

“It is never easy to change Head Coach in the middle of the season but we are very happy to secure one of Europe’s best coaches in Thomas Tuchel. There is still much to play for and much to achieve, this season and beyond. We welcome Thomas to the Club,” Marina Granovskaia, director of the club, said.

Wednesday’s Premier League fixture against Wolves will be Tuchel’s first game as Chelsea boss.

Lampard, a Chelsea legend and record goalscorer for the club, was sacked following a run of five defeats in eight league games after he splurged £200 million ($300 million) during the summer transfer window.