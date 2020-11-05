Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has confirmed winger Kai Havertz has tested positive for novel coronavirus. Also Read - Bharat Biotech’s Coronavirus Vaccine Likely to be Rolled Out in February, Says ICMR Scientist

The player is currently under self-isolation and was not involved in Chelsea's Wednesday's Champions League game against Rennes.

"Kai has tested positive for Covid-19 in the testing going into this game so he has come away from the squad, he is in isolation as the doctor's orders are and we move on," said Lampard in a statement available on the club's official website. "He isolates for that period and we are wishing him well.

“We are taking the precautions we take. Everybody has been tested, the whole squad since, and we have had negative tests, and hopefully, it is a case of taking Kai out, everyone is negative and we move on in the short-term,” he added.

The 21-year-old will also miss Chelsea’s match against Sheffield United on Saturday while he also appears to miss out on Germany’s upcoming trio of matches as well.