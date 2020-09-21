Liverpool FC completed a dominating 2-0 win over Premier League rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge for their second straight victory of the new season. Sadio Mane struck twice after being felled by Andreas Christensen in the first half that resulted in a red-card reducing the hosts to 10 men. Also Read - CHE vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Chelsea vs Liverpool Football Match at 09:00 PM IST September 20

Mane, who was picked by Jordan Henderson in the injury time of the first half, was tackled by Christensen with referee doling out a Yellow card but after consulting VAR, changed it to red.

After the resumption, Mane broke the deadlock with a header in the 50th minute and four minutes later pounced on a howler from Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to slot the ball into the empty net.

The win comes after Liverpool started the season with a thrilling 4-3 win over the promoted Leeds United.

Chelsea though had a chance to pull one back in the 74th minute when debutant Thiago Alcantra fouled Timo Werner resulting in a spot-kick. However, Alisson Becker was alert as he saved the penalty kick from Jorginho.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was happy with the show, especially with the performance of Fabinho.

“If Sadio wouldn’t have scored two goals, I think Fab would be a proper contender for man of the match,” Klopp said after the match. “I loved his performance, he played outstanding. He helped us a lot with the ball and in defending as well, so yes, a proper performance.”

Meanwhile, Son Heung-min scored four goals as Tottenham Hotspur crushed Southampton 5-2 at St Mary’s winning their first match of the season.

It was Southampton who took the lead through Danny Ings in the first half before Son equalised.

Harry Kane scored the fifth goal apart from assisting all four of Son’s goal.

So much was Spurs manager Jose Mourinho impressed by Kane’s exploits that he interrupted a post-match interview with man-of-the-match declaring “Man of the match, Harry Kane.”