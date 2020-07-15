Chelsea have opened up a four-point lead over fourth-placed Leicester City with their 1-0 win against the relegated Norwich City in a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. Olivier Grioud struck in the stoppage time of the first half to hand the Blues a significant boost in their aim to seal a Champions League spot. Also Read - CHE vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20- Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Chelsea FC vs Norwich City Football Match, Predicted XIs at Stamford Bridge 12.45 AM IST

Having received a 0-3 thrashing at the hands of Sheffield United last weekend, Frank Lampard's men were handed a Champions League lifeline on Monday when Manchester United were held to a 2-2 draw by Southampton while Leicester were crushed by Bournemouth.

Giroud headed home the only goal of the contest against Norwich, his third in four matches as they further improved their chances of a top-three finish.

Despite the win, Chelsea were scrappy through the contest, missing several chances in the first half. However, Giroud handed them the advantage before the break even as the second half turned out to be a even contest as Norwich searched for an equaliser that never came.

“All I wanted to do was make sure we did our job tonight. I felt tonight was about us. We were against a team who has just been relegated. With all respect, here at home if we get our job done at home we get three points and we did do that,” Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said after the match.

The win assumes importance considering Chelsea’s next opponents are Premier League champions Liverpool FC before they host Wolverhampton for their final match of the season.

Norwich will square off against Burnley for their final match of the campaign. They have lost 25 PL matches this season which is the most they have ever endured in a particular campaign.