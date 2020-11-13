COL vs URU Dream11 Tips and Predictions Also Read - India's Postponed 2022 FIFA WC Qualifier Matches to be Played in March And June Next Year

Colombia host Uruguay in an international friendly tonight in the qualifiers of upcoming FIFA World Cup. Colombia are fifth on the points table with a win and a draw in two games. While Uruguay are spot behind them at six with a win and a loss in two games. Luis Suarez is going to be a crucial player for Uruguay as the striker is in the red-hot form since joining Atletico Madrid this season. While for Colombia James Rodriguez will play a crucial role as the midfielder produced some magical performances in his debut season in Premier League for Everton.

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 02:00 AM IST – November 14 in India.

COL vs URU My Dream11 Team

Ospina, Jose Gimenez, Diego Godin, Sanchez, Murillo, Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur, Cuadrado, J Rodriguez (VC), Luis Suarez (C), Muriel

Probable Line-ups for Colombia vs Uruguay

Colombia: Ospina (GK), Orejuela, Sanchez, Murillo, Mojica, Lerma, Cuadrado, Barrios, Rodriguez, Zapata, Muriel

Uruguay: Martin Campana (GK); Martin Caceres, Jose Gimenez, Diego Godin, Matias Vina, Nahitan Nandez, Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur; Nicolas de la Cruz, Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani

