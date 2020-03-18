Zlatan Ibrahimovic has launched a fundraiser event to help fight Coronavirus pandemic and urged fellow footballers to help fight the deadly disease. Ibrahimovic is currently playing for AC Milan in Italy which is among the worst affected countries due to the viral outbreak. Also Read - Roger Federer Starts Tennis-at-home Challenge With Pro Tips; Nominates Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bear Grylls For Solo Drill Video

In his latest post on social media portal – Instagram, the former Sweden captain shared a video message to inform his fans about the fundraiser event for Italian hospitals battling virus. He wrote: "Italy has always given me so much and, in this dramatic moment, I want to give back even more to this country that I love. I decided, together with the people who are working with me, to create a fundraiser for Humanitas hospitals and to use my communication power to spread the message wider. It's a serious issue and we need concrete help that's not just about a video."

WATCH ZLATAN's MESSAGE:



“I count on the generosity of my colleagues, of all professional athletes and of those who want to make a small or large donation according to their possibilities, to kick this virus away.

“Together we can really help hospitals and doctors and nurses who selflessly work every day to save our lives. Because today we are the ones cheering for them! Let’s together kick the CoronaVirus away and win this match!

“And remember: if the virus don’t go to Zlatan, Zlatan goes to the virus!”

The Kick the Virus Away fundraiser has thus far raised 124,384 Euros three hours after he made the video with a target of 1 million.

The Coronavirus has now infected more than 200,000 people and killed more than 8,000 globally. Almost 80,000 people have recovered from the infection, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.