Considered as one of the most prestigious tournaments in the Soccer world after the World Cup – European Championship is the latest victim of Coronavirus crisis, the Norwegian Football Federation announced Tuesday announced the decision through a teleconference on Tuesday. Norway’s football association tweeted that the UEFA has decided that the Euros will now be played from June 11 next year. Also Read - Roger Federer Starts Tennis-at-home Challenge With Pro Tips; Nominates Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bear Grylls For Solo Drill Video

“UEFA has decided that the European Championship is postponed to 2021. It will be played from 11 June to 11 July next year. More information coming,” the federation announced on Twitter. Originally, the tournament was scheduled to be held this year from June 12 to July 12 across 12 countries, including England, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland. Wembley was due to host seven matches at Euro 2020, including the semi-finals and final. Also Read - Rohit Sharma's Wife Does an Anushka Sharma, Interrupts Husband's Instagram Live Chat With Yuvraj Singh During COVID-19 Lockdown

European football’s governing body had invited representatives of its member associations and boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a representative of FIFPro, to a video conference meeting on Tuesday where the decision was taken. Also Read - Read About Wuhan, Things Can be Better With Time: Uddhav Expresses Hope as Country Battles With COVID-19

The postponement of the Euro 2020 frees up the calendar to give the continent’s nationals leagues and the UEFA Champions League and Europa League a chance to reach completion. It also gives member nation and two-time champions Italy the time to recover for the tournament. The country is among the worst affected by the virus with over 350 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

UEFA har bestemt at EM utsettes til 2021. Det skal spilles fra 11. juni til 11. juli neste år. Mer informasjon kommer. — NorgesFotballforbund (@nff_info) March 17, 2020



However, there will be another cause of headache for the football body, given the women’s European Championship is scheduled for July 7 to August 1 in England next year.

The postponement was anticipated and it emerged on Tuesday that UEFA last week cancelled its hotel bookings in Copenhagen, one of the host cities.