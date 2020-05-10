Five players have tested positive for coronavirus across Spain’s top two divisions, LaLiga confirmed in a statement on Sunday. They are all without symptoms and will be allowed to start practicing after testing negative in further testing. The players will now be quarantined at home and will be tested again ‘in the next few days’. They will need two negative results to be allowed to come back and resume training. Also Read - Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Contagious African Swine Fever Kills Over 13,000 Pigs in Assam

The league has not named the players who tested positive for COVID-19 and kept their identities private. It also hasn't disclosed its clubs.

An official statement said: "Specifically, between the LaLiga Santander [first division] and LaLiga SmartBank [second division] clubs, five positive cases have been detected in players, all of them asymptomatic and in the final phase of the disease, whose specific identity La Liga does not know in compliance with the laws on data protection."

“One of the objectives of these medical tests, according to the La Liga’s protocol for returning to training, according to recommendations of the CSD (Supreme Sports Council) and the Ministry of Health, was precisely to detect the denominated or asymptomatic, that is, those people who are infected and that, without presenting symptoms, they can infect other people,” the statement added.

“In this way, we guarantee everyone’s safety when returning to work according to the occupational risk regulations.”

La Liga’s training plan includes players initially carrying out work individually before then expanding into small groups and finally taking part in larger team sessions.

The medical protocol for training includes players arriving already changed and at specific times to avoid contact with others. They wear masks and gloves, and have their temperatures taken before entering the premises.

The football matches in the country have been stopped since March 12 in wake of the pandemic. Only recently players started training in a bid to restart the season by mid-June.

Barcelona’s players were back for their first session on Friday while Real Madrid’s will return on Monday.

