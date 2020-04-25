Good news for football fans around the world as the 2019-20 Premier League season is likely for a possible restart on June 8, behind closed doors due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The conclusion of the league according to the reports will be on July 27, as per a report in The Times. As per now, no top-flight football has been played in England since March 9 due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, which has threatened to lead to the cancellation of the entire campaign. Also Read - Rs 1 lakh Crore Wage Protection Package, Extension of Loan Moratorium: Sonia Writes to Modi With 5-point plan For Revival of MSMEs

According to the report, football chiefs, along with other sports governing bodies, have been holding talks with the British government about when they can resume and at only ‘approved grounds’. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also been reportedly been briefed on plans for the resumption of the Premier League in a matter of weeks. Also Read - E-War Games Sees 3x Growth in User Base Amid COVID-19

A number of logistical factors are to be resolved before a possible resumption could take place, including managing changing room facilities and training schedules to stay in line with social distancing norms. Also Read - Centre Vs West Bengal Govt: 'IMCT=I Must Cause Trouble,' TMC's Scathing Attack on COVID-19 Team

There are still 92 Premier League matches left to play in the 2019-20 season with Liverpool agonisingly close to their first-ever EPL title. The bosses are determined to complete the season and have set no time limit as to when games need to be finished by.

If we go by the report in The Times, the matches would be played partially behind closed doors with a maximum of 400 people being permitted to attend matches. The media persons can also cover the matches though only if they tested negative for the virus – and at selected stadia to limit stretching the limited resources of the medical services.

Meanwhile, Premier League bosses have also shared their idea ‘Project Restart’ with the shareholders last week.

To ensure health safety concerns of players – extra changing facilities would be introduced so that ‘social distancing’ protocol can be followed. However, the players would be required to turn up for training individually and already in their kit.

They have also suggested August 22 as the date for the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

Players will also have to be tested for the virus before they can get back to playing.

Should the plan fail and, like the Dutch league, the Premier League season could not be completed, the league has linked up with DLA Piper — a law firm that has advised on TV rights deals for the league in the past — on an emergency loan fund to the tune of a maximum $10 million per club to mitigate the financial hit they will take.

A number of clubs have already announced salary cuts to mitigate the financial burden.