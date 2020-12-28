Cristiano Ronaldo has been crowned as the player of the century at the Globe Soccer Award held in Dubai on Sunday, ahead of his great rival Lionel Messi. Pep Guardiola was named as the coach of the century during a glittering ceremony held at Armani Hotel. Also Read - Lionel Messi Names Two Manager he Was Lucky to Train Under

Ronaldo, along with Messi, is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers to have played the game. The duo has together snagged 11 Ballon d'Or awards as well and thus stamping their dominance.

Ronaldo, 35, won league titles in England, Spain and Italy where he's currently plying his trade for Serie A champions Juventus. He has won the Champions League title five times – once with Manchester United and four times with Real Madrid.

“It’s a pleasure to win titles,” Ronaldo said after accepting the award. “It’s not easy to be top of the game for so many years. I am really proud, but without a team, great coaches and clubs it is not possible.”

With matches being held behind the closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ronaldo admitted it’s boring to play without fans.

“For me I have to be honest, to play in an empty stadium is boring in my opinion. We, the players, respect all the protocol and health is the most important thing of all, of course, but I don’t like it, to be honest,” he said.

Ronaldo also revealed that he doesn’t mind if fans boo him,

“I do it first of all because I love football. My passion is always football. I play for my family, my kids, my friends, the fans. But I don’t like it, to be honest. It’s so weird. I like when people boo Cristiano. When I touch the ball they ‘boo’, I like it. I hope in 2021 they can change the rules and we can see the stadiums full of people,” he said.

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski won the player of the year award for 2020 while his club picked the club of the year title. Real Madrid were named club of the century while Jorge Mendes was crowned agent of the year for 2020.