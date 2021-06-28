Live Croatia vs Spain Match Score And Updates Euro 2020:

CRO vs ESP Live Euro 2020 Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Croatia vs Spain live Euro 2020 match from Parken Stadium, Denmark. Spain had an underwhelming start to the Euros but they bounced back in their last group stage match with a massive 5-0 win. The case was the same for Luka Modric's Croatia during the group stage.

Spain – Simon; Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Laporte, Gaya; Koke, Busquets, Pedri; Sarabia, Morata, Ferran

Live Updates

  • 9:21 PM IST

    Live Croatia vs Spain Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: The pressure will be on Alvaro Morata after facing heavy criticism during the group stage clashes. It will be a make or break match for Morata for the Spanish team.

  • 8:48 PM IST

    Live Croatia vs Spain Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: It will be interesting to see whether Spain will continue their possession-based football approach or decide to make some tactical changes.

  • 8:31 PM IST

    Croatia Line-up vs Spain

  • 8:19 PM IST

    Spain’s Playing 11 vs Croatia in Euro 2020!

  • 7:58 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of Croatia vs Spain Euro 2020 match from Parken Stadium, Denmark. Luca Modric and Co will face the Spanish team in the round of 16 contest as both of the teams have mixed results in the group stage. Spain had some forgettable nights in the Euro this year, while the case is the same for Croatia.