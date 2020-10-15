Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has broken coronavirus protocol by returning to Italy despite testing positive for the deadly virus, says Italian sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Will Miss Portugal vs Sweden

Ronaldo tested positive for the coronavirus while on international duty for Portugal as they continue their defense of Nations Cup. After playing two matches against world champion France and, Spain, Ronaldo had to sit out of the contest against Sweden which Portugal won 3-0.

Ronaldo returned to Turin in a private jet but Spadafora said if the Portuguese didn't have the authorisation, he has broken the rule. "Without authorisation from the health authorities, I think he has violated the protocol," Spadafora was quoted as saying by goal.com.

“I think that, at the moment, the protocols in force for the sports championships, both for Serie A football and for the sports associations and clubs are valid as long as they are respected. And if there is someone who does not respect them, then the cases that we read in the news are created.

“If they are respected, and if the general situation of the country allows it, I hope that leagues at all levels can continue in the best possible way in the interest of the players, staff, but also all sports fans in Italy,” he added.

However, in a statement on their official website, Juventus claimed they had requisition from health authorities at the request of Ronaldo. “Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Italy with a medical flight authorised by the competent health authorities at the request of the player and will continue his fiduciary isolation at his home,” the Serie A champions said in a statement.

What is certain though that Ronaldo will miss at least two domestic matches against Crotone and Verone apart from their Champions League group opener against Dynamo Kiev.

The 35-year-old is asymptomatic after testing positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile Spadafora has urged fans in Italy to remain patient as they hope to return to stadiums with matches continuing behind the closed doors. “For now, certainly yes. Some regions had proposed 25% of a possible audience but for now we cannot authorise it. At least until next month, we must see how it goes,” he said.