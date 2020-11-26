Argentine football great Diego Maradona passed away on Wednesday after suffering heart-attack in Tigre, Buenos Aires. He was 60. Maradona achieved lots of achievements during his playing days and was considered amongst the greatest players of all time. The legendary footballer led the Argentina team to their second World Cup in 1986, where he scored five goals and provided five assists. He also guided Italy’s Napoli to their first-ever Serie A title. Also Read - Virat Kohli Pays Tribute to 'True Genius' Diego Maradona

Here is the list of top moments of Diego Maradona’s glorious career: Also Read - RIP Diego Maradona: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Others Pay Tribute to Greatest Player of All Time

1. Joining Barcelona for then-record fees: The Argentine golden boy joined Spanish club Barcelona in 1982 for a then world-record fee of £5 million ($7.6 million). He netted 38 goals in 58 games during his two-year stint with Barcelona. Also Read - Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Pay Heartfelt Tribute to 'Eternal' Diego Maradona

2. Hand of God: The 1986 World Cup belonged to Diego Maradona for his extraordinary performances. But the moment which grabbed the most limelight was the infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal against England. It was the quarterfinals of the mega tournament and first half was ended without a goal from both sides. And six minutes into the second half, Maradona made his run towards the area after a diagonal pass to his teammate Jorge Valdano. However, the ball was beyond his reach and England’s Steve Hodge tried to intercept. He miscued and the ball rose towards England’s penalty area with Maradona still continuing his run. England goalkeeper Peter Shilton rushed forward and made the jump, ostensibly to punch the ball away but a much shorter Maradona reached the ball first but with his left hand and directed the ball inside the empty net. The referee failed to spot the transpire and the goal was awarded to Argentina.

3. Goal of the Century: In the same against England in the 1986 World Cup, Maradona produced another magical goal this time with his feet. Maradona dribbled past five English players before tapping into an empty net to score a beauty. The goal was often termed as the ‘Goal of the Century’.

4. Another world-record move: Maradona joined Italian giants Napoli from Barcelona in 1984 for another world record fee, £6.9 million ($10.48M). His journey with Napoli was one of the most successful ones in football history. Maradona was the all-time leading goalscorer for Napoli, with 115 goals for a very long time until his record was broken by Marek Hamšík in 2017.

5. Winning Serie A titles with Napoli: Maradona led Napoli to their first-ever Serie A Italian Championship in 1986–87. He guided them to their second league title in 1989–90, and finish runners up in Serie A twice, in 1987–88 and 1988–89.

6. End of a glorious career: Maradona decided to bid adieu to professional football in 1997. He ended his career with 312 club goals in 588 games. While in international football he netted 42 goals in 106 games.