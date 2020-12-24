Football legend Diego Maradona’s second autopsy revealed that the Argentina legend had no traces of alcohol or narcotic drugs in his body at the time of his death. Maradona died at the age of 60 on November 25, two weeks after being released from a hospital in Buenos Aires following brain surgery. Results of the autopsy, published by the San Isidro public prosecutor, on Wednesday revealed Maradona was suffering from problems related to his kidneys, heart and lungs. Also Read - Diego Maradona's Doctor Under Investigation For Involuntary Manslaughter

Earlier this month, a preliminary autopsy determined that Maradona died in his sleep due to 'acute pulmonary edema secondary to exacerbated chronic heart failure with dilated cardiomyopathy'. It's a build-up of fluid in the lungs, because of congestive heart failure.

However, as per the latest reports, there's no evidence of alcohol or any illegal substance being consumed by the Argentine superstar. On the contrary, there was the presence of psychotropic drugs used to treat anxiety and depression.

It also indicated that besides the heart and lungs, Maradona’s kidneys and liver were damaged.

Following his brain surgery on November 3, Maradona’s personal doctor Leopoldo Luque said the former Napoli star required treatment for “abstinence”. He did not provide further details of the condition, but Maradona had previously battled drug and alcohol addiction.

Gianinna Maradona, one of Maradona’s daughters, took to social media to comment on the autopsy result. She also revealed that her father was not himself in the weeks before his death. She wrote on Twitter: “All the sons of b—— waiting for my dad’s autopsy to reveal drugs, marijuana and alcohol. I am not a doctor but I saw him very swollen. A robotic voice. It wasn’t his voice…”