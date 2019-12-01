Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Atletico Madrid v Barcelona La Liga 2019-20 – Fantasy Football Tips For Today’s Match ATL vs BAR at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium: In an exciting contest of La Liga 2019-20, defending champions Barcelona will make a trip to the Spanish capital to face Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday. The hosts Atletico Madrid have been very inconsistent in the tournament so far. Diego Simeone’s side, who were expected to be a major contender for the league title this season, have drawn seven of their last 10 league matches and presently find temselves three points adrift of Barcelona and Real Madrid. As a result of their ordinary performances, ATL are fifth in the league with 25 points.

On the other hand, the star-studded Barcelona line-up has also been far from convincing this season. Barcelona were made to sweat by bottom-placed side Leganes in their last league match, despite Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, and Ousmane Dembele starting together for the first time. Ernesto Valverde will be hoping to make a statement with a victory over Los Rojiblancos and consolidate their place at the top of the table. The La Liga League match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network. – Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Radio Barca, Ten 1, Ten 1 HD Sony Ten 2 – HD. The live streaming of the La Liga 2019-20 match can be live-streamed on Sony Liv app.

Atletico Madrid v Barcelona Match Details

Date: December 2, 2019 (Late Night – December 1 in India)

Time: 1.30 AM IST

Venue: Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- J Oblak

Defenders- K Trippier, C Lenglet, J Firpo

Midfielders- Koke, S Niguez, F Dong, A Melo

Forwards- A Morata, L Messi (C), L Suarez

ATL vs BAR Predicted Line-ups

Atletico Madrid (4-4-2): Jan Oblak; Renan Lodi, Mario Hermoso, Felipe, Kieran Trippier; Koke, Thomas Partey, Hector Herrera, Saul Niguez; Joao Felix, Alvaro Morata

Barcelona (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Junior Firpo; Arturo Vidal, Frenkie de Jong, Arthur Melo; Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez

ATL vs BAR SQUADS

Barcelona: Marc-André ter Stegen, Neto, Iñaki Peña, Gerard Piqué, Clément Lenglet, Moussa Wagué, Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Júnior Firpo, Nélson Semedo, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Jean-Clair Todibo, Arthur, Carles Aleñá, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong, Arturo Vidal, Carles Perez, Luis Suárez, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembélé, Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati

