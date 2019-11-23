Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match No. 21 BFC vs KBFC in Bengaluru: The Indian Super League returns after the international break and there is a big-ticket clash between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC to look forward to on Saturday. The South Indian rivals will look to make the most of a charged atmosphere in front of expectant supporters at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Saturday and breathe life into their campaigns. Bengaluru and Kerala find themselves in the middle of the pack with the hosts in the fifth position with six points from four games, while the Kochi-based side are seventh with four points. Though Bengaluru are one of only three sides to remain undefeated in the ISL so far, they have only one win to their name. It came against another arch-rival, Chennaiyin FC, just before the international break.

More importantly, Carles Cuadrat’s side found their scoring boots as they pumped three goals past Chennaiyin after managing only one in their first three matches. Captain Sunil Chhetri also opened his account for the season in that game. Once again, the likes of Erik Paartalu and Raphael Augusto will be key with the former’s return from injury proving a huge shot in the arm for Bengaluru.

Kerala, after their opening day win against ATK, have struggled and are winless in three games. The ATK game preceded defeats against Mumbai City and Hyderabad FC which was followed by a stalemate against Odisha FC at home. Injuries to key personnel like Mario Arques, Raphael Messi Bouli and Jairo Rodrigues have not helped their cause. The match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC will kick-off at 7.30 PM IST on Saturday (November 23). The game will be shown live on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

BFC vs KBFC Predicted Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Rahul Bheke, Juanan Gonzalez, Nishu Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Raphael Augusto, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri.

Kerala Blasters FC: TP Rehenesh, Mohammad Rakip, Abdul Hakku, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Mario Arques, Mouhamadou Gning, Sergio Cidoncha, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Rahul KP, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

SQUADS

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Aditya Patra, Harmanjot Khabra, Rino Anto, Rahul Bheke, Nishu Kumar, Parag Shrivas, Albert Serran, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Sairuat Kima, Juanan Gonzalez, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ajay Chhetri, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Erik Paartalu, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Kean Lewis, Sunil Chhetri, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Manuel Onwu.

Kerala Blasters FC: Bilal Khan, Rehnesh Paramba, Shibin Kunniyil, Mohammad Rakip, Jairo Rodrigues, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro ,Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Singh, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Raphael Messi Bouli, Lalruatthara, Pragyan Gogoi, Gianni Zuiverloon, Mario Arques, Moustapha Gning, Seityasen Singh, Darren Caldeira, Rahul Kannoly, Sahal Abdul Samad, Mohammed Rafi, Sergio Cidoncha, Jeakson Thounaojam, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Halicharan Narzary, Samuel Lalmuanpuia

