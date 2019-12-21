Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Manchester City vs Leicester City Premier League 2019-20 – Fantasy Football Tips For Today’s Match MCI vs LEI at Etihad Stadium, Manchester: In an exciting contest of Premier League 2019-20 of game week 18, titleholders Manchester City will host Leicester City in their own backyard on December 21 at the Ethiad Stadium, Manchester. In their last game, the reigning champs kept a clean sheet as they defeated Arsenal 3-0 in an away game, whereas Leicester held Norwich City to a 1-1 draw. Both sides will look for an early advantage to close their gap with league leaders Liverpool. With 35 points from seventeen games, City are currently on the third spot and are trailing Leicester by four points.

Manchester City are regarded as the favourites to win this tie. However, Leicester’s recent form suggests that they are in a good form, so an upset can happen to overturn the title race. The foxes in their last 5 games won three matches, including a victory against Arsenal, which contributed in Arsenal’s exit from the top 4. The Premier League match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network. – Star Sports Select, Select HD. The live streaming of the Premier League 2019-20 match can be live-streamed on Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Manchester City vs Leicester City Match Details

Date: December 21, 2019 (India)

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper -Ederson Moraes

Defenders – Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu, Fernandinho, Ben Chilwell

Midfielders – David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne (Vice-Captain), James Maddison, Ayoze Perez

Forwards – Gabriel Jesus, Jamie Vardy (Captain)

MCI vs LEI Predicted Line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson Moraes (GK), Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Fernandinho, Benjamin Mendy, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, David Silva, Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling.

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel (GK), Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans, Ben Chilwell, Ayoze Perez, Youri Tielemans, Wilfried Ndidi, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Jamie Vardy.

