FC Barcelona sailed into the last 16 of UEFA Champions League with a facile 4-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv at the NSK Olimpijs'kyj on Tuesday. Martin Braithwaite scored twice while Sergino Dest and Antoine Griezmann were also on the mark for Blaugrana who have qualified for the last 16 for a seventeenth season in a row now.

The first half was a bit average display for Ronald Koeman's men as it ended in a 0-0 stalemate. However, the Catalans giants came back renewed after the break with Dest putting his team in the lead in the 52nd minute.

Five minutes later, Braithwaite netted his first European goal for Barcelona and then converted a spot-kick in the 70th minute to make it 3-0.

Griezmann, who started from the bench, replaced Phil Coutinho in the 66th minute and he rounded off the win with an injury-time goal of his own.

Koeman had named a youthful side for the reverse fixture resting the likes of Lionel Messi among others.

Barcelona thus continued their winning run at the European competition, winning all of their four matches so far.

Koeman was happy with the show and said the performance is something he wants his team to replicate in La Liga now.

“This is the image of Barcelona we want to see,” Koeman was quoted as saying by Goal. “I liked the collective performance. They have worked hard, they pushed. They dominated the game sufficiently to be proud of their performance. We perhaps lacked a bit of effectiveness in the first half but overall I’m very happy.

“We have seen a very hungry team. We scored four goals, important players were able to rest and the youngsters have deserved these minutes. They have delivered. I highlight the whole team,” he added.