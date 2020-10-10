Newly-appointed East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler on Saturday said they would aim to create a team which dominates ball possession and where all players are treated equally regardless of their stature. Also Read - East Bengal Officially Enters ISL For 2020/21 Season

With a late inclusion to the top-flight Indian Super League, East Bengal appointed the former English International and Liverpool legend with less than two months left for the scheduled start of the tournament.

"We have been working very hard to bring in not only good players but great players. As far as I'm concerned, we have got a team full of marquee players," Fowler said in his first media interaction after his appointment.

“Our aim is to try and bring out the best in everyone. We’re gonna have a team who will work all the same. No one will be treated differently than anyone else, regardless of whatever stature.”

“We will create a team that will work very well with each other. We want to be a possession-based team. We want to get results. Fundamentally football is all about getting the right results.”

The addition of East Bengal would take the seventh edition of ISL to a new high, Fowler said.

“The ISL is a relatively new league as we know. I think it’s got better every single season. Hopefully now with the addition of us, we can make the league a little bit better.”

Fowler will come with a star-studded backroom staff including former Manchester City midfielder Tony Grant and former India captain Renedy Singh as his deputy who are tasked to rope in foreign and Indian players.

“His (Renedy’s) stature in Indian football is absolutely great. We know as a coach how good he is. As a player, he was successful. He knows most of the local players. We’ve been speaking about the players who are right for us. Renedy has been instrumental,” the 45-year-old said.

Fowler last managed A-League side Brisbane Roar FC and transformed the side from being 10th in the league to fourth position, building a strong defensive side who conceded just 25 goals in 24 matches.

“We’ve had a history where we’ve built a team that struggled and made them successful in Australia. So you know we could do it again. It is a challenge, but it’s a challenge that we’ve accepted and would look to do very well,” he said.

“I said before it’s about doing all the preparation right, getting the right methods and ethics into the players. It’s a challenge that we can’t wait to get started with.”

“Not only the team, but the competition, a little bit more successful. We want to be as successful as we can. Obviously no other League, no other place is massively important,” Fowler said from his home in Liverpool.

Before Fowler came on board with his deputy Grant, Brisbane Roar conceded 71 goals from 27 matches in 2018-19 as the duo would look to replicate the same magic.

Fowler further said he is aware of his team’s historical rivalry with Mohun Bagan.

“We know the history between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan. With football, rivalry is healthy. It drives players, fans and football clubs to achieve the very best,” he said.

“We’ve been involved in various games throughout our careers, and played various derbies that have been incredibly huge. We know what it means to the football clubs, to the fans,” the Premier League’s all-time seventh highest goal scorer with 163 goals to his name said.