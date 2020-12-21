Real Madrid beat Eibar 3-1 as they went level on points with fierce La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid on Sunday. Karim Benzema was the star of the show as the scored the opener before setting up the following two goals for Los Blancos who are now second in the standings on goal difference. Also Read - Lionel Messi Equals Pele's Record of Most Goals For a Single Club as Barcelona Settle 2-2 Draw Against Valencia

It was the fourth straight win for the defending champions and fifth across competitions with manager Zinedine Zidane taking a breather after he was under intense pressure following a spate of unfavourable result at the start of this month.

Real were quickly off the blocks with Benzema latching onto Rodrygo pass inside the box and firing it pass the Eibar custodian with a precise finish to give his team the lead in the sixth minute itself. Seven minutes later, the French striker turned the provider, teeing up Luka Modric for the second goal of the contest.

He then had a goal ruled offside right after Eibar’s Kike Garcia pulled one back with a curled finish in the 28th minute. The contest was hard-fought upon resumption including a timely tackle from Sergio Ramos that prevented a late equaliser as Eibar missed several chances to draw level.

However, it was the visitors who had the final say with Benzema setting up Lucas Vazquez in the injury time as Real wrapped up a hard-fought win and move closer the top

Real manager Zinedine Zidane praised Benzema, saying he’s operating on a different level. “Benzema is a match winner because what he’s doing is on a different level, not just because of the goals,” Zidane was quoted as saying by Goal. “I always repeat myself saying the same thing about Karim. It’s not only his goals, he’s a focal point in our game. He’s very important for us and when he scores, it’s even better, obviously, but he’s very important for our team.”

Benzema’s contribution aside, Zidane termed it as a team performance saying his side deserved the win. “We have to highlight everyone’s performance. It was a great game today and it was a great performance from both teams. It’s a well-deserved victory,” he said.