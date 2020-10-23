Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming Details

In the first El Clasico of the 2020-21 La Liga season, Barcelona host Real Madrid at Camp Nou on Saturday. Both the teams are looking to bounce back after losing their respective last matches. Barcelona lost to Getafe 0-1 while defending champions Real were stunned by newly promoted Cadiz at home. Zinedine Zidane’s men are currently third in the points table with three wins, one draw and one defeat from five matches so far. Barca, are ninth as they have played four matches – won two, drawn one and lost one. Also Read - Manchester City Preparing £15m Bid to Sign Lionel Messi During January Transfer Window: Report

Last season’s El Clasico ended 0-0 at Camp Nou but Real won 2-0 when they played the host. Also Read - UEFA Champions League Draw: It's Messi vs Ronaldo Once Again as Barcelona Gets Drawn With Juventus in Group G

BAR vs RM Live Football Streaming Details

What: El Clasico 2020, La Liga 2020-21 Also Read - Football Transfer: Luis Suarez Leaves Barcelona For Atletico Madrid

When: October 24, 2020

Venue: Camp Nou

Timings: 7:30 PM IST

TV Broadcast: Not in India

Where to Stream Online in India: La Liga Facebook Page

BAR vs RM Dream11 Tips

Thibaut Courtois, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Ansu Fati, Sergio Busquets, Karim Benzema (vice-captain), Lionel Messi (captain)

BAR vs RM Probable 11

Barcelona: Neto; Sergino Dest, Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto; Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets; Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, Antoine Griezmann; Lionel Messi

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

BAR vs RM Full SQUADS

Barcelona: Inaki Pena, Neto, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, Sergio Akieme, Junior Firpo, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Nelson Semedo, Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Ansu Fati, Monchu, Alex Collado, Riqui Puig, Arthur Melo, Frenkie De Jong, Ousmane Dembele, Arda Turan, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Martin Braithwaite, Rey Manaj, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi

Real Madrid: Diego Altube, Alphonse Areola, Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Javier Hernandez-Carrera, Ferland Mendy, Jose Nacho, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Reinier, Federico Valverde, Brahim Diaz, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez, Casemiro, Isco, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, James Rodriguez, Eden Hazard, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Mariano Diaz, Luka Jovic, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema