ENG vs ICE Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Iceland are the bottom of the points table in Group B with zero wins and five defeats in five games. While England are on the third spot with two wins, two defeats and a draw in five games. Both teams will look to finish the group stage with a win which makes this contest even more exciting.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for ENG vs ICE

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 01:15 PM IST – November 19 in India.

ENG vs ICE My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: J. Pickford

Defender: K. Walker, K. Trippier, S. Ingason

Midfielder: M. Mount, H. Fridjonsson, V. Pálsson, J. Sancho (VC)

Forward: R. Sterling (C), H. Kane, A. Gudmundsson

England vs Iceland Squads

England Squad: J. Pickford, D. Rice, H. Kane, E. Dier, K. Walker, K. Trippier, M. Mount, K. Phillips, T. Alexander-Arnold, C. Coady, J. Gomez, R. Sterling, J. Sancho, M. Rashford, T. Mings, J. Henderson, H. Maguire, D. Calvert-Lewin, J. Grealish, J. Ward-Prowse, P. Foden, B. Saka, H. Winks, A. Maitland-Niles, B. Chilwell, D. Ings, M. Greenwood.

Iceland Squad: B. Bjarnason, V. Pálsson, S. Ingason, A. Guðmundsson, H. Magnússon, J. Böðvarsson, H. Eyjólfsson, A. Skúlason, H. Hermannsson, H. Halldórsson, R. Rúnarsson, B. Sævarsson, G. Sigurðsson, A. Sigurdsson, R. Sigurjónsson, A. Traustason, Ö. Kristinsson, J. Fjóluson, K. Árnason, J. Þorsteinsson, R. Sigurðsson, H. Fridjonsson, A. Gunnarsson, M. Anderson, A. Baldursson, E. Hallfreðsson, V. Kjartansson, A. Finnbogason.

