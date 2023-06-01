Home

Football: England Women’s Team Head Coach Sarina Wiegman Announces Squad For Upcoming FIFA World Cup 2023 In New Zealand

The head coach, who guided the Netherlands to be runners-up at the 2019 World Cup, named her squad at community club Boldmere St. Michaels FC in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham.

England Women's Team Head Coach Sarina Wiegman Announces Squad For Upcoming FIFA World Cup 2023 In New Zealand. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: England women’s football team head coach, Sarina Wiegman, announced the squad for the 2023 FIFA World Cup, which is going to be held in New Zealand this summer.

The Lionesses, who were fantastic last year and clinched the Euro title last year, will be led by Chelsea defender Millie Bright, as she will take over responsibilities from their captain, Leah Williamson, who stepped down from the role due to an injury.

Experienced players like Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Rachel Daly, Mary Earps, Alex Greenwood, Georgia Stanway, and Keira Walsh are all named, having also been part of the squad that reached the 2019 World Cup semi-finals.

Bronze and Greenwood, who won a bronze medal in 2015, will be playing in their third consecutive World Cup, while Jordan Nobbs was also part of that squad but missed out four years ago.

All the way from 18 County FA’s to the @Lionesses #FIFAWWC squad 🤩 https://t.co/IWxMZbsE2Q

— England Football (@EnglandFootball) May 31, 2023

England’s women’s football team head coach said:

“I have huge belief in this squad and we’re very fortunate to be selecting a fantastic group of players to travel to Australia.

“We know we will face tough challenges from strong teams, and we will have to be competitive from the first match on 22 July. We will do everything to be at our very best again this summer.

“It is important the players get some well-deserved time to rest and recover over the next few weeks before we start the final preparations to get them ready.

“We learned a lot of positive lessons about how to get the players fit, fresh and ready from the EURO last summer and we know what we have to do to make sure we hit the ground running in the right way when the tournament starts.”

England’s Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), and Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)

Forwards: Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Katie Robinson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Alessia Russo (Manchester United).

(Written By- Utkarsh Rathour)

