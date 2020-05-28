Some more good news for football fans as world’s premier club competition – English Premier League will resume on June 17 with Aston Villa taking on Sheffield United and Manchester City lock horns with Arsenal in the big game, as per a BBC report. Also Read - Criticising State Govt Now Criminal? Twitter Calls Mumbai Police's Gag Order 'Unacceptable'

Due to the EFL Cup Final, those two fixtures were originally postponed and the rearranged encounter between Manchester City and Arsenal game was due to be broadcast live before the coronavirus pandemic halted the competition. Every club will have played 29 Premier League games after the two matches are held on June 17.

A full fixture list would be played on the weekend of June 19-21, the report said.

Premier League teams had on Wednesday given their approval to begin contact training as England move a step forward in resuming its top-tier football league. All football in the country has been suspended since March 13 following an emergency meeting between the Premier League, Football Association, the English Football League and the Women’s Super League.

The players returned to individual and small group training last week as officials continue to target mid-June as a possible return date for resumption of matches.

Meanwhile, two players from Fulham tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of results that the English Football League Championship club announced on Thursday.

Tests were carried out on 1,030 players and staff between Monday and Wednesday, the EFL said. Apart from the two Fulham players, only one more positive test has come thus far. The EFL hopes for a resumption of the season next month.

There have been 12 positive results across the first three rounds of coronavirus testing at Premier League clubs. Four positive tests were announced on Wednesday evening.

The four cases have come from three clubs, with the league not announcing the names of those who tested positive for COVID-19.