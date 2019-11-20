Former Chelsea and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly in talks with Tottenham Hotspur to replaced the sacked Mauricio Pochettino at the club. Pochettino was sacked on Tuesday evening after five years in charge at Tottenham that saw them making the Champions League final last season.

The talks between Mourinho and club are at the final stages with the announcement expected as early as Wednesday, reports Sky Sports. The Portuguese has time and again reiterated his desire to return to management in Premier League as he has been out of job since been sacked by Manchester United last December.

While Mourinho looks to be in the prime position, the likes of RB Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann, former Juventus manager Max Allegri are also being considered but are unlikely to head North London.

Pochettino took charge in 2014 and took Tottenham to the League final in his first full season before a runners-up Premier League finish in 2016-17.

He might have put up impressive results during his tenure but a silverware was missing from his CV. Their Premier League struggles this season, currently 14th in the standings, have played a major role in what club chairman described as “difficult decisions”.

“We were extremely reluctant to make this change and it is not a decision the Board has taken lightly, nor in haste,” chairman Daniel Levy said in a statement on the club’s website. “Regrettably domestic results at the end of last season and beginning of this season have been extremely disappointing. It falls to the Board to make the difficult decisions – this one made more so given the many memorable moments we have had with Mauricio and his coaching staff – but we do so in the Club’s best interests.”

Mourinho boasts of an enviable record having won Champions League titles with Porto and Inter Milan apart from guiding Chelsea to three Premier League titles as well. He has also managed Spanish giants Real Madrid with whom he won La Liga, Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana.

During his stint with Man United, he won the Europa League, EFL Cup and FA Community Shield.