World Champions France find themselves alongside title holders Portugal and former winners Germany in the same group of the Euro 2020 after the draw held in Bucharest on Saturday.

Safely, it can be termed as a ‘ group of death’ and the three managers of the teams were left laughing after finding themselves slotted together in Group F. The fourth member of the group will be decided after the playoffs in March next year.

The tournament will be played in 12 countries next year with the qualified hosts playing all their matches at home. Due to their, such teams were allocated a group even before the draw was made.

Elsewhere, Croatia will face England in what will be a repeat of their world cup semi-final clash. They are in Group D alongside Czech Republic. Italy will start their Euro campaign when they face Turkey in Group A which also has Euro 2016 semi-finalist Wales and Switzerland.

Spain are in Group E alongside Sweden and Poland as well as a playoff winner and will play all their matches in Bilbao. In Group B, Belgium will have Denmark, Finland and Russia as their opponents.

The draw has had attracted criticism as Group B teams already knew about their potential opponents.

The final of the championship will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London on July 12.

Euro 2020 Draw

Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Group C: Holland, Ukraine, Austria, playoff winner D

Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, playoff winner C

Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, playoff winner B

Group F: Portugal, France, Germany, playoff winner A