Everton’s home game against Manchester City has been postponed following a COVID-19 outbreak in former Premier League champions squad. Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker were among the players or staff who tested positive before the 2-0 victory over Newcastle on Boxing Day and City have confirmed a number of others also have the virus. Premier League confirmed four hours ahead of the scheduled kick-off at Goodison Park that the game would not go ahead due to Coronavirus news in City’s camp. Also Read - Ram Charan Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Says He's Asymptomatic And Home Quarantined

A Man City statement read: “Manchester City FC can confirm that this evening’s Premier League fixture at Everton has been postponed. Also Read - EVE vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21- Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Everton vs Manchester City Football Match at Goodison Park 1.30 AM IST December 29 Tuesday

“After the latest round of Covid-19 testing, the club returned a number of positive cases, in addition to the four already reported on Christmas Day.” Also Read - Union Minister Ashwini Choubey Tests Positive for COVID-19, Urges Those In Contact To Get Tested

“With the security of the bubble compromised, there posed a risk that the virus could spread further amongst the squad, the staff and potentially beyond.

“Based on strong medical advice the Premier League, in consultation with both clubs, have decided to postpone the fixture,” the statement further read.

It is the second Premier League game this season to be called off due to a coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, the match between Aston Villa and Newcastle got postponed. A number of games in the English Football League over the festive period have also been postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks, with a further seven games hit on Monday.

Meanwhile, Everton have requested full disclosure of all the information submitted by Manchester City to the Premier League after Monday’s match was postponed.