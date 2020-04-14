Spanish giants FC Barcelona have announced they will sue former vice president Emili Rousaud who claimed someone in the club has been embezzling funds. Also Read - Ronaldo a Machine, Messi Plain Genius: Brazilian Legend Kaka

Rousaud levelled the allegations to a Catalan radio station after reports emerged of the club hiring a company to discredit its own star footballers and opponents on social media to boost the image of president Josep Bartomeu.

The development comes after Barcelona restructured its board following the resignation of six directors including the two vice-presidents Rousand and Enrique Tombas and, Silvio Elias, Maria Teixidor, Josep Pont and Jordi Calsamiglia last week.

“In the face of grave and unfounded allegations made by Mr Emili Rousaud, the club’s former Vice President, in a number of media interviews, the Board of Directors categorically denies any action that could be described as corruption and have agreed to bring the corresponding criminal action accordingly,” a club statement read.

“In this regard, the Board wishes to emphasise that in the light of these allegations, PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC), the company in charge of conducting the audit on the monitoring services of social networks contracted by the club, have reiterated that its work is still ongoing and, therefore, is without any provisional or definitive conclusions.

“The Board of Directors have agreed that, once the audit is completed, it will analyse the content and conclusions derived from it, publish them, and will make their decisions and take appropriate measures based on their final result.”

Barcelona were leading La Liga standings, two points above bitter rivals Real Madrid, before the football season in Spain and across Europe came to a halt following the coroanvirus pandemic.