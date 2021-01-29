FC Goa vs SC East Bengal Live Streaming ISL

A determined SC East Bengal will fancy their chances as they take on a weakened FC Goa, who are set to miss the services of their two first-choice central defenders in their Indian Super League match on Friday. FC Goa have been unbeaten in their last six games, winning thrice, and will have momentum on their side. But when they face SC East Bengal at the Fatorda Stadium, they will face one of their toughest tests as they will likely be without Ivan Gonzalez and James Donachie. While Gonzalez was sent off in the 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters, Goa suffered another huge blow as Donachie limped off. Besides, Goa will also miss the presence of coach Juan Ferrando on the touchline after the Spaniard was suspended against Kerala. However, the absentees are not a concern for assistant coach Clifford Miranda, who feels Goa is heading in the right direction. Here are the details of when and where to watch FC Goa vs SC East Bengal Live football match online in India. Also Read - FCG vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips Indian Super League 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Predicted XIs For Today's FC Goa vs SC East Bengal ISL Match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 7.30 PM IST January 29 Friday

When is the FC Goa vs SC East Bengal ISL match?

The FC Goa vs SC East Bengal ISL match will take place on Friday, January 29.

What are the timings of FC Goa vs SC East Bengal ISL match?

The FC Goa vs SC East Bengal ISL match will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Where is the FC Goa vs SC East Bengal ISL match being played?

The FC Goa vs SC East Bengal ISL match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.

Which TV channel will broadcast the FC Goa vs SC East Bengal ISL match?

The FC Goa vs SC East Bengal ISL match will be telecasted on TV on Star Sports network in India.

Where can you Live stream the FC Goa vs SC East Bengal ISL match?

The FC Goa vs SC East Bengal ISL match will Live stream on Disney+ Hostar, Jio TV in India.

What are the playing XIs for the FC Goa vs SC East Bengal ISL match?

FC Goa: Naveen Kumar; Seriton Fernandes, Adil Khan, Aiban Dohling, Saviour Gama; Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia; Alberto Noguera, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Mendoza; Igor Angulo.

SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumder; Scott Neville, Daniel Fox, Raju Gaikwad; Ankit Mukherjee, Matti Steinmann, Milan Singh, Narayan Das; Anthony Pilkington, Bright Enobakhare, Harmanpreet Singh.