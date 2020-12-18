Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski won the biggest individual prize of his career on Thursday beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to win The Best FIFA Men’s Player award. The Poland captain Lewandowski was named the FIFA Best Men’s Player for 2020 after his 55-goal season which helped Bayern Munich to a sweep of international and domestic trophies. Manchester City and England defender Lucy Bronze meanwhile won The Best FIFA Women’s player award. The award ceremony was a virtual event due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Both players are winning the award for the first time in their careers. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo, Roger Federer and Lionel Messi Make Forbes’ 2020 List of Highest-Paid Celebrities

Lewandowski topped a three-player shortlist that included both Messi and Ronaldo. Voting was done by a global jury of national team captains and coaches, plus selected journalists and fans. Lewandowski received 52 voting points, with Ronaldo second on 38 Messi third with 35.

"It's an incredible feeling," said Lewandowski, who at age 32 made the shortlist for the first time.

The 32-year-old Lewandowski joined Luka Modric, the Croatia and Real Madrid midfielder who won in 2018, as the only players in the past 13 years to deny both Messi and Ronaldo the victory. “Today I am among them,” Lewandowski said in comments translated from German. “It means I’ve always done the right things in my life.”

Interestingly, Lewandowski is also the first men’s winner from a club outside Spain since Ronaldo won the 2008 award as a Manchester United player.

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp won the Best Men’s Coach award while Netherlands women’s national-team boss Sarina Wiegman won the Best Women’s Coach award for the second time in her career.

Klopp guided Liverpool to become Premier League champion for the first time in 30 years, and finished tied in votes with Hansi Flick, who took over at Bayern mid-season. Klopp won in the tiebreaker of most votes from national-team coaches. Marcelo Bielsa of English second-tier champion Leeds was third.

Lewandowski’s Bayern teammate and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was chosen as The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper, while France and Olympique Lyonnais’s Sarah Bouhaddi capped her amazing career with The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper Award. Bouhaddi had earlier lobbied for the creation of the award.

FIFA Awards 2020 Winners

Men’s Player: Robert Lewandowski – Poland/Bayern Munich

Women’s Player: Lucy Bronze – England/Lyon

Women’s Coach: Sarina Wiegman – Netherlands

Men’s Coach: Jurgen Klopp – Liverpool

Women’s Goalkeeper: Sarah Bouhaddi – France/Lyon

Men’s Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer – Germany/Bayern Munich

FIFPRO Women’s World11:

Christiane Endler; Lucy Bronze, Wendie Renard, Millie Bright (England), Delphine Cascarino (France); Barbara Bonansea(Italy), Veronica Boquete (Italy), Megan Rapinoe (USA); Pernille Harder(Denmark), Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands), Tobin Heath (USA).

FIFPRO Men’s World11:

Alisson Becker; Trent-Alexander Arnold, Sergio Ramos, Virgil van Dijk, Alphonso Davies; Kevin de Bruyne, Thiago Alcantara, Joshua Kimmich, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo

FIFA Puskas Award: Son Heung-Min

FIFA Fair Play Award: Italy’s Mattia Agnese, 17, who helped an opponent who lost consciousness during a game.