Following their terrific Champions League victory in June, Liverpool will travel to Qatar to compete for the FIFA Club World Cup for the second time in their history. After beating Tottenham Spurs 2-0 in Champions League final victory in Madrid, Jurgen Klopp’s men taking a strong squad to the Middle East to try and add to the Anfield trophy cabinet.

Liverpool are to leave a young squad to face Aston Villa in the League Cup the day before their semifinal in Qatar, but their preparations were recently interrupted as the stadium in Education City is not ready to host matches. The match has been rescheduled for Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, a 15-minute drive from the Qatar Foundation Stadium which was initially meant to host the game.

The Reds are aiming to extend the current run of six Club World Cups won by UEFA clubs in a row – with four for Real Madrid and one each for Bayern Munich and Barcelona in that time.

When is the FIFA Club World Cup 2019?

The FIFA Club World Cup 2019 begins on Wednesday, December 11th and till Saturday, December 21st 2019.

What is the venue for the FIFA Club World Cup 2019?

The FIFA Club World Cup 2019 matches be held in stadiums throughout Qatar. The venues assigned for the tournaments are Khalifa International Stadium and Jassim bin Hamad Stadium. Both the semifinals, third-place playoff and the final will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Which groups are within the FIFA Club World Cup 2019?

2019 Copa Libertadores winners – Flamengo

2019 Champions League winners – Liverpool

2019 AFC (Asia) Champions League winners – Al-Hilal

2019 CAF (Africa) Champions League winners – Es Tunis

2019 CONCACAF (North America, South America, Caribbean) Champions League winners – Monterrey

2019 OFC (Oceania) Champions League winners – Hienghene Sport

2019 Qatar Stars League (high division) winner – Al-Sadd

Which team has the most FIFA Club World Cup 2019 titles?

UEFA’s Real Madrid has the most FIFA Club World Cup titles (4) and is also the defending champion, having beaten Al-Ain in the final last year.

What is the FIFA Club World Cup?

The Club World Cup is an interleague competition to determine the best club of the year among the winners of the six FIFA confederation’s knockout competitions.

FIFA Club World Cup 2019 Full Fixture List

Match for fifth place

Tuesday, December 17 – Losers of Match 2 vs Esperance de Tunis (2.30pm GMT)

Semifinals

Tuesday, December 17 – Flamengo vs Al-Hilal (5.30pm GMT)

Wednesday, December 18 – Monterrey vs Liverpool (5.30pm GMT)

Match for third place

Saturday, December 21 – Losers of Match 6 vs Losers of Match 5 (2.30pm GMT)

Final

Saturday, December 21 – Winners of Match 6 vs Winners of match 5 (5.30pm GMT)

Where you can catch the live streaming and TV Broadcast of FIFA Club World Cup 2019 in India?

BBC will broadcast every match at the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 live. Liverpool’s matches will be shown live on BBC TV and the games involving other clubs will be available to watch online or via BBC iPlayer.