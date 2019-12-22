Roberto Firminho struck in the extra-time to seal Liverpool‘s first ever Club World Cup trophy as they beat Flamingo 1-0 in Doha on Saturday night.

Firminho had missed two chances in the regulation time but made up for it with his strike in the 99th minute when he picked one from Sadio Mane and struck it low past the Flamengo goalie Diego Alves at the Khalifa International Stadium.

The win was Liverpool’s first in fourth attempt at the event after they finished runners-up in 1981, 1984 and 2005.

“I couldn’t be more happy for him (Firminho) that he could score that goal because before the game we spoke a lot about what this competition means to South American people and especially Brazilian people,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said. “It means the world to him, it helped us and on top of that it was a sensational goal.”

He added, “I said before the game that I didn’t know how it would feel, but now I can say it’s outstanding, absolutely sensational and I’m so proud of the boys.”

Flamengo’s Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus said the result might not have been in their favour but his team matched Liverpool. We lost, but only in terms of the result. Otherwise we were not losers in any respect. We were as good as them. We have shown that the best Brazilian team can compete on the same level as the best teams in Europe,” he said.

The win caps a memorable year for the English club who had earlier won the Champions League and are currently at the top of the Premier League standings as well.