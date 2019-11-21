I-League CEO Sunando Dhar expects flexible scheduling for the upcoming season will keep all the clubs involved happy.

On Wednesday, the fixtures for the 2019-20 season, that gets underway from November 30, were confirmed with Mohun Bagan and Aizawl FC playing the opener.

“The fixtures have been drawn after consulting our marketing partners FSDL, broadcasters DSport, and all the clubs involved in the competition,” said I-League CEO Sunando Dhar. “This season, we have a lot more flexibility as far as the fixtures are concerned, with the kick-off timings being at 2 PM, 5 PM and 7 PM.”

He continued, I’m sure this would make all the clubs happy. Like always, we are looking forward to a great season of the Hero I-League. Wishing all the clubs best of luck for the season.”

Earlier, the All India Football Federation had announced DSport as the new broadcasters of the league, a move that was lauded by a number of club officials. The Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl will host the opener.