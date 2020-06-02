Legendary Brazilian forward Ronaldo considers Lionel Messi as the number one footballer of the modern era, a talent, he predicted, won’t be seen again in at least the coming two-three decades. Also Read - La Liga Live Streaming And Full Fixtures: Where to Watch in India and Stream Online

Ronaldo has in the past also rated Messi as the best of the lot.

However, Messi's eternal rival and another claimant to the tag of the best footballer of current generation Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't even found a place in Ronaldo's top-five list.

“Messi, of course, he is number one, he is a talent that means it will take 20 or 30 years to see something similar,” Ronaldo, a two-time world cup winner, told AS.

Together, Messi and Cristiano have shared 11 of the past 12 Ballon d’Or awards with Croatian Luka Modric breaking their hegemony by taking the title in 2018 for his performance at the world cup.

Ronaldo, himself a two-time Ballon d’Or winner, has rated Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard and, the Paris Saint-Germain pair of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as the top-five footballers.

“I also like Salah, Hazard, Neymar, I love watching him play, of course Mbappe,” he said.

Mbappe, 21, is often compared to Ronaldo and the Brazilian explains why.

“He (Mbappe) has a lot of speed, he finishes well, he has great movement, he shoots really well with both feet, he has an incredible stride. We have similar attributes, but I never liked the comparisons, especially between players of different generations, because the situations are different,” he said.

Ronaldo also reckons that despite Premier League drawing more income, he considers La Liga to be the best football competition in the world.

“It is not clear that the Premier League is better than our league. Perhaps in television income the clubs receive more, but the best players are in Spain, or at least, most of them,” he said.