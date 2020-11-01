Former Barcelona manager Quique Setien has claimed that Lionel Messi isn’t easy to manage considering the iconic status the forward enjoys at the club. Setien was appointed Barcelona manager after the sacking of Ernesto Valverde but his tenure last nearly eight months with the Spanish giants finishing the 2019-20 season without winning a silverware. Also Read - 'Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi Can do so Much to Fight Racism With Their Popularity'

Setien was sacked after Barcelona's humiliating Champions League defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich. Days after the stunning loss, Messi gave the club and its legion of fans a massive blow by handing in a transfer request.

However, he made a U-turn after it became clear the club wasn't going to allow him to leave without potential suitor paying an astronomical sum which was part of his release clause.

Setien, in an interview called Messi the best of all time and then went on to throw light on the challenges he faced while dealing with Messi.

“I think Messi is the best of all time,” Setien was quoted as saying by Goal.com. “There have been other great players who have been great, but the continuity that this boy has had throughout the years has not been had by anyone.”

“Leo is difficult to manage. Who am I to change him! If they have accepted him as he is for years and have not changed him. There’s another facet beyond just the player and it’s more difficult to manage. Much more difficult. It’s something inherent in many athletes that can be seen in the Michael Jordan documentary (The Last Dance). You see things you don’t expect.”

Messi is known for being a private person who rarely gives interviews and isn’t much active on social media either.

Setien claimed that he took some decisions that shouldn’t have and that the club should always be above everyone.

“He’s very reserved but he makes you see the things that he wants. He doesn’t talk much,” Setien said. “After leaving what I am clear on is that at certain times I should have made other decisions, but there’s something above you: the club. And it is above the president, the player, the coach. It’s the club and the fans. They are the ones to whom you owe the greatest respect, and you have to do what is most convenient for the club as a whole.”