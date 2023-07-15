Top Recommended Stories

Former senior India international Prabhakar Mishra passed away in Ranchi, Jharkhand after a brief illness. He was 75.

Published: July 15, 2023 11:53 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk

Football: Former India International Prabhakar Mishra Dies. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi, July 15: Former senior India international Prabhakar Mishra passed away in Ranchi, Jharkhand after a brief illness. He was 75.

A reputed footballer in the 1970s, Mishra was a part of the Indian team for the Aga Khan Gold Cup in Dhaka in 1976 and had the distinction of scoring a goal against Sri Lanka. He passed away on Friday, according to information reaching here.

At the domestic level, Mishra played for Bihar and captained the state team in the Santosh Trophy. After hanging up his boots, Mishra turned to coaching and worked tirelessly to nurture talents in the Bihar-Jharkhand region.

Condoling Mishra’s death, the All-India Football Federation President Kalyan Chaubey said: “Prabhakar Mishra’s death is a huge loss for football in Bihar and Jharkhand and the country in general. My heart goes out to his family in this hour of grief.”

AIFF Secretary General Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran said: “Prabhakar Mishra remained dedicated to football throughout his life. I am deeply saddened by his passing away.”


