France World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi insisted Wednesday his ‘morale is good’ despite testing positive for coronavirus infection. Matuidi’s teammate Daniele Rugani was the first top-flight footballer to be diagnosed with the deadly virus a week ago. The news sent the whole Juventus football team into quarantine. Also Read - Roger Federer Starts Tennis-at-home Challenge With Pro Tips; Nominates Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bear Grylls For Solo Drill Video

“I am positive. Usually I love to think that I am positive because I am a person who tries to radiate good feelings around him, my family, my friends and my companions,” Matuidi wrote in his message on Instagram. Also Read - Rohit Sharma's Wife Does an Anushka Sharma, Interrupts Husband's Instagram Live Chat With Yuvraj Singh During COVID-19 Lockdown

“Today I remain positive. I am an asymptomatic carrier of the virus, aware that I have the privilege of being a professional footballer and therefore benefit from regular and excellent health monitoring. If I hadn’t been, I might never have known I was. I am positive, I am strong, my morale is as high as that of my family,” he added. Also Read - Read About Wuhan, Things Can be Better With Time: Uddhav Expresses Hope as Country Battles With COVID-19

The 32-year-old Matuidi often used the word ‘positive’ in posts on social media to describe his mood at contracting an illness which has killed over 2,500 in Italy.

Juventus confirmed the news on Tuesday (local time) and said that the French international is in voluntary isolation since March 11.

“Blaise Matuidi has undergone medical tests that have revealed his positivity to the Coronavirus-COVID-19. The player, as of Wednesday, March 11, has been in home isolation. He will continue to be monitored and will follow the same regime. He is well and is asymptomatic,” Juventus had said in an official statement.

Je suis positif.

Je suis positif, je suis fort, le moral est bon.

Je suis positif, nous ressortirons collectivement plus forts de cette épreuve.

Merci pour vos messages d’amitié et de soutien. Restons disciplinés et unis.

Je suis positif, nous allons le faire. pic.twitter.com/iEEf3SMmeV — Blaise Matuidi (@MATUIDIBlaise) March 18, 2020



Matuidi then thanked his fans for their messages.

“I am positive, we will collectively come out stronger from this test, which will teach us to get to know each other better, to be more supportive, more generous, better,” he said.

“I thank all of you for your messages of friendship and support. We remain disciplined and united so that we can soon go back to pampering our children, hugging our parents, shaking hands with our brothers and sisters and celebrating the goals with our companions. I’m positive, we’ll do it,” Matuidi added.