FUL vs LIV Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Fulham vs Liverpool Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match FUL vs LIV. In the mega encounter in Premier League, Fulham will lock horns against Liverpool on December 13 at Craven Cottage. Fulham are currently placed 17th on the points table with 2 wins in 11 games. The Fulham are going through a rough patch with inconsistent performance in the past few games. While Liverpool are at the second spot with equal points to table leaders Tottenham. Jurgen Klopp will look to take a jump on the points table on Sunday. The Reds have won 7 out of their 11 games.

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 10.00 PM IST – December 13 in India.

FUL vs LIV My Dream11 Team

Goal-Keeper: Caoimhin Keller

Defender: Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Tosin Adarabioyo, Joachim Andersen

Mid-Fielder: Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Harrison Reed, Antonee Robinson

Forward: Sadio Mane (C), Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah (VC)

Fulham vs Liverpool Probable Line-up

Liverpool probable line-up: Caoimhin Keller; Andrew Robertson, Nathaniel Phillips, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho; Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota; Mohamed Salah

Fulham probable line-up: Alphonse Areola; Ola Aina, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Bobby Decordova-Reid; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Harrison Reed, Antonee Robinson; Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ademola Lookman; Aleksandar Mitrovic

