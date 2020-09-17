Gareth Bale has reportedly agreed terms with Tottenham Hotspur that will see him return to his former club on a season-long loan. Bale has fallen out of favour with current Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane who in the past has made it known it would be best for the Welsh superstar to ply his trade elsewhere. Also Read - Barcelona Coach Ronald Koeman Insists There's No Dispute With Lionel Messi

Bale rose to stardom during his time with Tottenham from 2007 to 2013 before sealing the then record-breaking move to Spanish giants Real Madrid which was worth £90m.

According to Daily Mail, the year-long deal is worth over £13m and a part of it will be paid by Real.

Even Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has confirmed the development that the deal is near to being closed.

“There’s a long way to go on some issues, but without doubt Gareth is closer to leaving Madrid than at any time in last seven years,” Barnett told Sky Sports News. “The deal is complicated, but there’s reason to believe a deal is close and things could move very quickly if discussions continue to go well.”

It’s not confirmed when the announcement but reportedly. the lawyers were drawing up contracts on Wednesday night.

The stunning development comes days after Tottenham were handed a 1-0 defeat by Everton in their Premier League 2020-21 season opener. Manager Jose Mourinho is believed to be a big fan of Bale and hopes the move will revitalise the club’s fortunes.

“I tried to sign him for Real Madrid which was not possible to do during my time there. But the president followed my instinct and my knowledge and the season I left he brought Gareth to the club. There is no secret on [my admiration of the player], I think even Gareth knows that,” Mourinho said when asked about Bale.

Tottenham face Lokomotiv Plovdiv on Thursday in their Europa League qualifier.