Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has reportedly completed a medical in Spain and is set to fly to London on Friday to complete his return to Tottenham Hotspur. The deal, worth £20m in wages and fee, will see Bale return to his old club seven years after joining Real for a record transfer fee back in 2013.

As part of the agreement, Bale will turn out for Spurs on a season-long loan deal.

Accompanying Bale on the flight to London will be his Real teammate Sergio Reguilon who will join the Spurs permanently in a £25m deal.

However, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho continues to be tight-lipped about the development.

“I cannot comment, I don’t comment on something that I don’t know,” Mourinho said after Spurs came back from a goal down to beat Lokomotiv Plovdiv in their Europa League qualifier on Thursday.

“For me, at this moment, until I’m told Gareth Bale is a Tottenham player, I still think and feel and respect the fact that he’s a Real Madrid player, so I’m not going to comment on a Real Madrid player,” he added.

Bale has fallen out of favour with the current Real manager Zinedine Zidane and shares a love-hate relationship with the Spanish giants’ fans. He has been reportedly accused of spending more time golfing than trying to save his Real career.

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon said that comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo added by injuries hampered the 31-year-old’s progress in Spain.

“I think it’s been a pity. He came with the handicap that we paid for him more than for Cristiano Ronaldo and that meant that he was under scrutiny all the time. They were thinking that he would be better than Cristiano Ronaldo, and on top of that he had many injuries and he was unlucky,” Calderon was quoted as saying by Mirror.

“It happens so many times that a player who is successful in one club is not in another one. I don’t know, really it hasn’t been a successful signing, which is a pity because, as I say, the player is a very good player,” he added.