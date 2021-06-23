Live Streaming Euro 2020 Germany vs Hungary

In another exciting clash of Euro 2020, Germany will face Hungary on Thursday. Germany have played inconsistent football in the past couple of mega tournaments but they looked a rejuvenated side in the ongoing Euros. Despite losing the first match against France 1-0, Germany impressed many as they bounced back brilliantly versus Portugal. They beat the defending champions 4-2. While Hungary have turned out to be the team to look out for in this Euros. They put Portugal on their toes in the first match despite losing 3-0. And the game against France kept their hopes alive in the game with a 1-1 draw. It is going to be a crucial game in the context of qualifying for the knockout rounds. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Germany vs Hungary Euro 2020 live match online and on TV.

What are the timings of the Germany vs Hungary Match?

The Germany vs Hungary Match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, June 24.

Where will the Germany vs Hungary Match being played?

The Germany vs Hungary Match will be played at Allianz Arena.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Germany vs Hungary Match?

The Germany vs Hungary Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Germany vs Hungary Match?

The Germany vs Hungary Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV.

What are the probable lineups for Germany vs Hungary Match?

Germany Predicted Starting line-up: Manuel Neuer (GK), Matthias Ginter, Mats Hummels, Antonio Rudiger, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Tony Kroos, Robin Gosens, Kai Havertz, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry

Hungary Predicted Starting line-up: Peter Gulacsi (GK), Attila Szalai, Willi Orban, Endre Botka, Attila Fiola, Andras Schafer, Adam Nagy, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Loic Nego, Roland Sallai, Nemanja Nikolic