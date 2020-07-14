Real Madrid are just a win away from winning the La Liga title after beating Granada 2-1 on Monday and moving four points clear at the top of the standings. First-half strikes from Ferland Mendy and Karim Benzema gave the visitors a comfortable 2-0 lead before they had to dig deep and stave off a comeback as Granada pulled one back through Darwin Machis. Also Read - La Liga 2019-20: Real Madrid Looking Very Strong, Difficult For Barcelona to Win Title, Says Luis Garcia

Should Real beat Villareal on Thursday, they will be seal the title regardless of how Barcelona finish now. An unfavourable result will extend their wait till the final game when they visit Leganes. Also Read - Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann Likely to Miss Rest of La Liga Campaign After Muscle Injury

Real took the lead as early as the 10th minute when Mendy burst through the space from the left and fired high into the net from a difficult angle, his first for the Spanish giants. Six minutes later, Benzema doubled the lead after a counterattack with the Frenchman firing into the far corner from the left. Also Read - SEV vs MLC Dream11 Team Prediction LaLiga 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Today's Sevilla vs Barcelona Football Match at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan 1.30 PM IST July 13

Granada reassembled after the break and fought hard with Machis beating Thibaut Courtois. With their opponent adopting an aggressive stance, Real sit back with Sergio Ramos blocking one on the line in the 85th minute to ensure his team maintained the slender one-goal lead.

“Our vision when we start every season is to win the league,” Zidane was quoted as saying by AFP. “There are two games left. We are close but we’re not there yet.”

Ramos admitted Real guilty of getting relaxed following the two-goal cushion

“We can’t relax, we’re a bit closer but we have to carry on,” Ramos said. “We let our guard down here a bit on the second half. We won the first half and lost the second and maybe that’s a warning for us. We have to make sure we don’t repeat that mistake.”