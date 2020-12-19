Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has raised questions over Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp winning The Best FIFA Coach Award for 2019-20. He says Bayern Munich’s Hansi Flick who won all the major trophies on offer during the season should have won instead. Also Read - FIFA Awards 2020 Winners: Robert Lewandowski Beats Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi to Win Best Men's Player Award, Jurgen Klopp Wins Best Coach For 2nd Straight Year

Flick led Bayern to Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League treble, and in 2020 they lifted the UEFA Super Cup and DFL Super Cup as well. On the other hand, Klopp led Liverpool to their first Premier League title in 30 years.

Taking a sly dig at the choice, Mourinho said Flick may have to find more tournaments to win in order to land the award next season. "I think the only chance for Flick to win is that Bayern find two or three more new competitions to win it," Mourinho said on Friday.

“So maybe if he wins seven titles in one season maybe he wins the award, because I believe he only won the Champions League, Bundesliga, Pokal, European Super Cup, German Super Cup – he only won five and the biggest one of all. So I think poor Flick the only chance is for Bayern to try and find two or three more trophies to see if he can win it,” he added.

Even Klopp himself has expressed surprise once his name was revealed as the winner. “I’m grateful for it, obviously. From the first moment, like everybody else, I was looking at it a bit wide-eyed, like, how did that happen?” he had said.

Meanwhile, Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur will take on Leicester City this weekend after handing the lead to defending champions Liverpool after suffering a 1-2 defeat against them during a midweek clash.

One of the notable statistics from Hotspur’s performance this season has been their low possession and hitting teams on the counter. However, Mourinho isn’t worried.

“You love the word ‘possession’ and you love the stats,” Mourinho said. “You [the media] in general. It is a little bit like the efficiency of players and sometimes you say ‘the stats say player B had 92% of efficiency on his passing.’

“But the stats don’t say that that player only made passes of two metres… they don’t say that that player was a centre-back that only passed to the other centre-back or a number six who only passed the ball to number eight, and the guy who had 65% efficiency on his passes is the guy that made the assists… the guy that makes the tight passes, the guy that makes 60 metres passes to change the direction of the play.

For the Portuguese the only relevant stat is the number for goals scored. “So the stats, many, many times are like an incredible piece of meat or fish but badly cooked. It doesn’t tell me much. What tells me is the number of goals that you score and the number of chances that you create,” he said.