Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti said he will invite Tottenham Hotspur's Jose Mourinho for a drink to his home in Crosby when the London Club visit Marine for the FA Cup tie in January.

Ancelotti and Mourinho, the two well-reputed managers in world football, shared great camaraderie and respect for each other. Ancelotti has shifted to Crosby after becoming the manager of Everton, about 12 months ago. Also Read - Tottenham Hotspur Crush 10-Man Manchester United 6-1 to Inflict Joint-Worst Defeat at Old Trafford

The Everton boss is excited for the Tottenham vs Marine tie in the round three of FA Cup on January 9. It will be the first time in the FA Cup’s history that two teams with 301 places between them will clash in the round three. Also Read - 'I Am Back' - Gareth Bale Returns to Tottenham Hotspur on Season-Long Loan Deal From Real Madrid

“I have to invite Mourinho for a drink after the game if it will be possible – it is not far from me,” said the three-time UEFA Champions League-winning manager as per quoted by The Guardian.

“I have to talk to him about the beach and the nice area that Crosby is. I would like to welcome him here in Crosby.”

Ancelotti earlier wished Marine’s manager Neil Young, before the second-round game against Havant & Waterlooville, which worked in their favour.

“It really was good luck, I think, because now they are going to play Tottenham. It will be really exciting for them to play against a top European team like Tottenham. This is the FA Cup, this is the importance of the FA Cup in this country.

The 61-year-old further said that everyone is pleased to have a big game like this in a small town, but he will be unable to watch the match due to the COVID-19 games.

“I am sure it will be a really exciting game and everyone is really pleased to have a game like this in this small town, this small village.”

“I would like to go to the game but you know now it is not possible,” he said.