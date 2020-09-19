It’s official. Gareth Bale has completed his return to Tottenham Hotspur, signing a season-long deal as he left behind a frustrating seven-year spell with Real Madrid. Bale had joined Real in 2013 for a then world-record transfer fee becoming the most expensive player in the world. Also Read - Lionel Messi to Miss El Classico vs Real Madrid in LaLiga Due to FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers

Bale won multiple titles with Real including two La Liga titles, four Champions League trophies, three club world cups among others. Individually, he scored over 100 goals during his time at Santiago Bernabeu.

However, a host of injuries and dip in form meant he failed to endear himself with the Real fans and eventually fell out of favour with manager Zinedine Zidane. Then there were questions over his commitment to the club as he was accused of spending too much time golfing.

He made just 20 appearances during 2019-20 season that fuelled a potential exit.

Bale has been handed the No.9 shirt.

“It’s nice to be back,” the 31-year-old told Tottenham’s in-house TV station. “It’s such a special club to me, it’s where I made my name. Amazing fans and it’s incredible to be back. Hopefully now I can get some match fitness and get underway and hopefully win trophies.”

“I always thought when I did leave that one day I would love to come back and the opportunity has now arisen and I feel like it’s a good fit. I feel it’s a good time for me, I’m hungry, I’m motivated, I want to do well for the team and I can’t wait to get started.

“I think by going to Madrid and winning trophies and going far with the national team, I feel like I have that winning mentality – how to win trophies.

“You don’t realise until you are in those situations, in finals, about how to deal with the situation, the nerves, the pressure, and that all goes with experience. Hopefully I can bring that to the dressing room – a bit more to belief to everybody that we can win a trophy. I want to bring that mentality here back to Tottenham.”