Cesc Fabregas says he’s confident that former teammate Lionel Messi will finish his career at current club FC Barcelona despite the perpetual talks surrounding the maestro’s future. Also Read - Messi, Ronaldo Can Break my Man United Goalscoring Record in 3-4 Years at Old Trafford: Rooney

Messi has spent his youth and entirety of senior football career at Barcelona while winning multiple domestic league trophies apart from tasting success at the European (Champions League) and world stage (Club World Cup). Also Read - Lionel Messi Alone in His Class, Cristiano Ronaldo Not at His Level: David Beckham

Fabregas, who spent three seasons at Barcelona after joining the Spanish giants from Arsenal in 2011, claims Messi’s idea has been to retire at Camp Nou. Additionally, he has been crowned as the world’s top footballer on six occassions. Also Read - Sir Alex Ferguson Tried to Convince Cristiano Ronaldo to Join Barcelona Instead of Real Madrid in 2009: Reports

“I speak with Messi and his idea has always been to end his career at Barcelona,” he was quoted as saying by Goal.com. “Many things can happen at a club but I am fully confident that his career will end at Barca.”

Messi alongside Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as the greatest footballer of the current generation and Fabregas sees French and Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe as their potential successor.

“Cristiano is 35 and Leo is about to turn 33, they’re getting old,” he said. “I would sign Mbappe, for his youth, talent, commitment and mentality. I would go for him to have him at his peak for the next 10 years.”

“Then there are players like Neymar or [Erling] Haaland that are up there, but on talent, goalscoring ability and speed Mbappe is a player that reminds me of [Thierry] Henry. I watched him from further back up the pitch and it was delightful how he would chase a long pass of yours into space” he added.

Fabregas left Chelsea in January transfer window and now plies his trade at French club AS Monaco. In the past. the midfielder has drawn interest from Real Madrid and he still doesn’t rule out such a move although not as a player.

“You can never say never,” he said. As a player maybe that door is closed, but as a coach you might say it is different because you can train up to 30 teams in your career. The contracts are longer for players and as a coach you have more of a chance because you can get the sack two days in.”