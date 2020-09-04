Liverpool FC left-back Andy Robertson isn’t relishing the prospect of ‘one of the best players ever’ Lionel Messi plying his trade in the Premier League. Messi, who stunningly handed over a transfer request to Barcelona last week, is being linked to Manchester City with the Premier League club working out the finances to make him their prized signing. Also Read - Lionel Messi Transfer: Talks Continue as Argentine Plans to Stay at Barcelona After Advice From Father And Legal Team

Robertson, who won the Champions League with Liverpool last year before landing the Premier League trophy this season as well, considers Messi to conquer English football like he has in Spain should the transfer become a reality.

"From a completely selfish point of view I hope it doesn't happen, hopefully, he stays at Barca," Robertson was quoted as saying by Goal.com when asked of Messi's potential move to a Premier League club.

“He’s one of, if not the best player to ever play the game so for him to go to one of your nearest rivals is probably never a good sign. He’s a fantastic player, I’ve no doubt if he came to the Premier League he’d bring the exact same quality, the same passion and everything he brings at Barca,” he added.

Messi is currently locked in a discussion over his contract with the Barcelona board that insists he cannot leave the club unless his release clause is met. The 33-year-old, though, considers that the clause that requires a potential suitor to shell out a whopping 700 million euros, isn’t valid.

Robertson quipped since Liverpool aren’t in the race to sign Messi, he wouldn’t “want him anywhere near the Premier League.”

“I think Liverpool have ruled out that we are going to sign him, so for me, I don’t want him anywhere near the Premier League and hopefully it stays that way, but we’ll wait and see what happens with that,” he said.

On Thursday, media reports claimed that Messi may end up staying with the Catalan giants for one more season to see out the remainder of his contract and then potentially leave for free.

Robertson though says it will be a great challenge to play against Messi.

“Obviously you can see the uncertainty at Barca, I think everyone can see that, and hopefully they get it resolved. If he comes to the Prem we’ll deal with it, it’ll be great for the lads to play against him. I’ve played against him twice and it’s the hardest games I’ve ever played, so you need to stay on watch against him at all times, he can pop up out of nowhere. He’s a fantastic player, probably the best to ever play the game but hopefully he stays in Spain for me,” he said.